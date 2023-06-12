Yellowstone season 5: Does a spin-off need a Dutton?

At this point, we imagine that many of you have heard the news that Yellowstone season 5 is going to be leading into a spin-off show. However, there are still a lot of major question marks out there, including who the main stars are going to be.

Are there rumors out there suggesting Matthew McConaughey will be the star? Sure, but there are no guarantees. Even if he is there, though, we do think that there is a case to be made for Beth, Kayce, or even Jamie to turn up. As a matter of fact, you could argue that one of the characters is needed to make this show really work.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

With all of this said, which Dutton would we want to see? Kayce may make the most sense, given that he is the most innately likable of the three and suited to carry on the legacy of the ranch. However, Beth is probably the most memorable. We’re not altogether sure that Jamie is even likable enough to be a major player in a new show.

The most important thing for a spin-off

Perhaps more than anything else, we need to know that the family is still out there and their story is still important. After all, if Yellowstone season 5 is meant to be the end of the main show, why else would the spin-off be important? Given how much time we have spent within this world and also the world of the prequels, we tend to think that the Duttons still need to have an impact. The only thing we feel fairly confident in at present is that we’re nearing the end for Kevin Costner as John. Everything else is still up in the air.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including what Wes Bentley had to say about a return in the spin-off

Do you think that a Yellowstone season 5 spin-off should be focusing on a Dutton?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to then also come back for even more updates as the show moves forward.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







