NCIS: Sydney cast revealed: Will it air on Paramount+ in America?

While we wait for the latest seasons of the NCIS franchise to premiere in America, why not look at a new international arm for a moment? After all, there is quite a bit to be excited about here.

For those who may not have heard as of yet, Paramount Australia and Network 10 are creating a new series in NCIS: Sydney, which is clearly going to help to make this franchise more global than ever. Today, TVLine has reported that they have amassed their cast, including one familiar face in Legends of Tomorrow alum Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey. Here is how the show can be described, per the aforementioned website:

As international tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multi-national task force, to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

So are there plans for this series to eventually land in America? Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but we would not be shocked if it eventually landed on Paramount+. Also, we do think that there could be value in CBS airing the show potentially as some sort of summer fill-in designed to keep people excited as early as next year.

There may not be too much else out there about the show beyond what we’ve reported here, but following the end of NCIS: Los Angeles, at least you can be assured that there is something more in this universe on the way. We just hope that this show can capture the same feeling of community that is there with the stateside versions, plus also some high-stakes and action-packed cases at the same time.

