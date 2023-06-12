Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we inching ever closer to the crime drama being back from a long hiatus?

We suppose that we can at least share some measure of good news with everyone out there within this piece, but only in the sense that we are another week closer to the premiere. There is still no clear word as to when the show is going to be back, let alone when the writers’ room is going to open. In case the following sentences did not spell this out, there is no new episode of the show on the air tonight.

Of course, we are rooting for the writers to get everything that they are asking for, especially since they work so hard to give us all of the quality programming we’ve come to enjoy over the years. The writers’ room needs to be open for several weeks before filming can begin and typically, it’s already open around this time of the year. There hasn’t been much evidence that the strike is going to end in the near future, but we still hope that over the next month or two, we are going to start getting some evidence of progress.

For the time being our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see new episodes surface still at some point this fall, but it will be later than usual. The best advice that we can have is patience and plenty of it as we get from point A to point B. Hopefully, we just hope that once the strike is over, there will be a number of milestones and/or checkpoints that we can look at along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

