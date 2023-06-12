Only Murders In The Building season 3 finale date: What we know

It may be crazy to think about the Only Murders In The Building season 3 finale before the premiere even airs, but this is what we’re here to do at the moment!

So what is it that we can say? Well, there is a little bit that we can say, including a finale date. (Remember, first and foremost, that the comedy / mystery show is currently set to come out at some point in August.)

According to a new report from SpoilerTV, the finale for this season is currently set for Tuesday, October 3 and it carries with it the title of “Opening Night.” What is rather curious about this is that it seemed to be opening night when Ben (Paul Rudd) was killed in the season 2 finale.

Is the show going to play around with time a lot over the course of this new season? It feels like there is a good chance of that for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that we already jumped forward a year at the end of season 2. Meanwhile, there are a lot of mysteries now surrounding Oliver’s new play, including what exactly was going on between Charles and Rudd’s character– there was some obvious tension between the two.

We are glad that this season will present an opportunity to dive a little bit further into these characters and also work to give them a reasonable amount of distance from Bunny’s murder. It felt almost a little too packed-in last time and this does give us a chance to see the world breathe a little more.

(Photo: Hulu.)

