The Blacklist season 10: What is Reddington’s biggest fear?

As we move forward into The Blacklist season 10 the rest of the way, why not have a further discussion about the stakes? We know that they are pretty darn high for this show, but often in some ways that could catch people by surprise.

After all, just think about Raymond Reddington for a moment here. He has clearly shown already that he does not care so much anymore about losing his money. Heck, he’s fine to sell a lot of stuff off or end crucial parts of his criminal empire. Is this a guy who actually has anything to lose at this point?

Well, let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little bit more complicated at this point: The thing that he has to lose at this point is actually a person. We are talking here about Agnes. He’s shown that he will do anything that he can to protect her, and make sure that she has a good life. However, his presence in said life is the thing that may be the greatest concern at this point.

Let’s just put it like this for a moment here: We are talking here about a criminal mastermind who has been allowed into the life of a child. We do think that the deeper Arthur Hudson goes in all of this, the more likely it then becomes that a lot of this ends up being taken away. He could be able to take from Reddington much of what actually matters, provided that he continues to connect the dots in the ways that he has.

Ultimately, we are prepared for a pretty dramatic showdown here at some point between Reddington and the Congressman — it is mostly a matter of when.

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 for Reddington?

What is there to be afraid of if you are Reddington? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

