Is Elizabeth Saunders leaving FROM? The future of Donna

Is Elizabeth Saunders leaving FROM? Following the events of season 2 episode 8, we understand the concern for her character of Donna.

With that being said, just how worried should you be? Well, we do recognize that this is the sort of world where someone could die at just about any turn, and that is also precisely what the team wants behind the scenes. The more that they can deliver a near-constant sense of high stakes, the better off it is!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

Now, with this being said, Donna’s not dead as of yet — not only that, but there may still be a chance that the character finds her way out of this. Remember that it was only Randall who tied her out in the wilderness at the end of the episode — it’s not like Jim was in on this! We also don’t tend to think that a lot of other people in the community would want anything close to this. Donna has a lot of friends and allies, and we tend to think the most important thing for a lot of them is that she is properly cared for in some form.

So with all of this in mind, we tend to think that Saunders will not be going anywhere, at least for the near future. As for Randall the character, we do tend to think that his days are a little more numbered. While we don’t think someone wants to go around start killing other townspeople, could we see a situation here where this guy is viewed as more harm than good? Absolutely, especially in the event his ideas become increasingly more extreme.

Just remember in the end here that we are only going to be seeing two more episodes this season; because of this, we are already prepared to see chaos in a dozen ways and possibly a cliffhanger like no other.

Related – Get some more news right now on the next FROM and what you can expect to see

What do you think is going to happen to Donna as we move further into FROM season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







