Citadel season 2: Amazon exec still envisions future growth

We already know that a Citadel season 2 is coming to Prime Video down the road, but how bullish should they really be?

The reason why we pose this question is quite simple: While this show has delivered incredibly strong numbers all over the globe, its viewership has dipped off slightly in the United States. Meanwhile, it is one of the most expensive TV shows on record, with one of the other ones out there being another polarizing Prime Video series in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Ultimately, though, the streamer seems to be very much optimistic for what the future is here. Remember that this includes not only a season 1 for the show featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but also international off-shoots that will be set in other places. One of them, the Italian Citadel: Diana, has already been teased.

Speaking (per Deadline) while at the recent Banff Media Festival, here is what Odetta Watkins, Head of Drama Series, Amazon Studios, had to say about the performance so far:

“I think the show was conceived to be able to speak to the world and it has. Every show is not going to hit in every place on the same level. But as the franchise grows, I feel like the numbers will grow all over, including domestically. You’ll start to see the audience respond differently as it goes on.”

In the end, we will see if more viewers end up flocking to the show over the coming months — remember that there is a chance that people will binge the show now that it’s over! There are a lot of other opportunity that could come in the months ahead, as a lot of other shows start to dry up.

