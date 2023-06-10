Citadel season 2: Why the renewal happened so early

As some of you may be well-aware already, we are officially getting a Citadel season 2 at Prime Video at some point down the road. If you are surprised by this on some level, we more than understand! Yet, it also seems like there is a method to the madness, and a reason why the show has performed as well as it has.

According to a new report from TV Guide citing Flixpatrol, the series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is still #1 in more than 50 countries across the world at the aforementioned streaming service. What that means is pretty simple: The show is still generating a lot of attention. This justifies a lot of what the streaming service set out to do here from the start. The plan here was for this to become this big, epic, and immersive international spy franchise. There is absolutely no denying or getting around the idea that it comes with a hefty price tag, but if the streaming service is okay with spending it, is there really a problem here?

While that season 2 renewal may be out there, it does still feel like you are going to be waiting a while to see some of these episodes back. How long are we talking? Well, go ahead and remember that the first season took years, and we know already that there is an Italian version coming next in Citadel: Diana.

In due time, we’re sure that there will at least start to be a few more updates as to what the future could hold here; yet, we also think that a certain amount of patience is going to be exercised here. Just remember for a moment that the writers’ strike is slowing down a number of major productions all across the board; it wouldn’t be a shock if something similar is happening here.

