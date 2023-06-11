Yellowjackets season 3: Is another investigation incoming?

It may not be much of a surprise, but as we prepare for Yellowjackets season 3, we are anticipating another investigation in the present-day. How can we not?

Just think about it like this for a moment. Through most of season 2, we saw the police sniffing around Shauna following the death of Adam. We know that this wasn’t anyone’s favorite storyline out there, but it still happened. It’s also, of course, quite realistic that the police are going to investigate surprising deaths. This is a reminder that the wilderness and real life are not one and the same. There are going to be key changes.

With all of this in mind, we have to pose the following question: Are things going to be so much worse entering the third season? There is clearly an argument to make for it. After all, remember what Walter did to Kevyn Tan in the season 2 finale; heck, Natalie also died! The circumstances there may be different, but we have a hard time thinking that all of this is going to just be settled.

What this situation represents at this point is the push-and-pull that exists for the remaining members of the team as we move forward. There is that big part of us that wants to see something different transpire with these characters and understandably so! However, the desire to see the Yellowjackets do their own thing will likely be offset by the terrible situation that they have all gotten themselves into, one that is so clearly the result of their own actions. There is really no other way around that.

Filming for season 3 has been delayed by the writers’ strike; hopefully, more information on that surfaces soon.

Do you think that some sort of major investigation will be huge moving into Yellowjackets season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

