Platonic season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The Peyton problem

As you prepare yourselves to see Platonic season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ this week, let’s talk Peyton for a moment, shall we?

Well, one of the things that was so interesting about episode 5 was Sylvia confronting Will (albeit in a fairly fun way) about why he didn’t tell her about his girlfriend, especially when so many other people knew. He admitted that he told Charlie because people at his work were calling Will his wife’s “boyfriend.” Obviously, Seth Rogen’s character didn’t want anything out there that suggested that he and Sylvia were interested in each other romantically.

Okay, so maybe this excuse can fly with Charlie, but it still doesn’t answer the question with Sylvia. A part of it could just be that he doesn’t view them as that seriously, but we don’t quite think that’s it. We also don’t think it’s because Will is harboring some romantic feelings for his lifelong friend. Think back to the title of this show! We think a big part of what makes this show so fun is that you don’t have to worry about a “will they or won’t they?” dynamic.

For us personally, we think that a lot of it is due to how deep down, Will cares a lot about Sylvia thinks, and he doesn’t want her to judge him about anything from who his girlfriend is to how much younger she is than him. This is a problem that could emerge further in episode 6, when Rose Byrne’s girlfriend hires Peyton to be a babysitter.

What’s the big issue here? Well, traditionally this is a job associated with young people, and we can easily see Will taking this in a certain way that makes him upset. Could it create some tension? Sure. As a matter of fact, we’d be surprised if it didn’t.

