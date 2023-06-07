Platonic season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The babysitter dilemma

Next week on Apple TV+ you’re going to have a chance to see Platonic season 1 episode 6 — so what is coming up here?

If there is one word that we’d use to describe the Rose Byrne – Seth Rogen series so far, it is this: Chaos. That’s been what we have seen ever since Sylvia and Will got into one another’s lives. There has been a lot of fun, but also a lot of mess for everyone around them. After all, the two live really different lives and everyone has to figure out how to make things work after so many years.

So what makes this episode stand out? Well, season 1 episode 6 is going to be about a babysitter to some extent … though the twist here is that we’re going to be talking about Will’s girlfriend having that particular job.

The title for Platonic season 1 episode 6 is “The Big Two Six,” and you can check out the full synopsis for more details on what’s ahead:

Will introduces Sylvia to his much younger girlfriend, Peyton — then gets upset when Sylvia hires her as a babysitter.

Why would he be upset? Well, we could see him not liking to think about the age difference between the two, as it serves as some sort of reminder. Also, who knows what Peyton’s presence will mean when it comes to Sylvia’s family as a whole? The only thing that we feel fairly confident about right now is simply that things are going to get progressively messier as this show goes on — it is what we have seen for the bulk of the series so far. Why in the world would it suddenly change now that we are a significant ways into everything?

