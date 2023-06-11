Mayans MC season 5 episode 5: Is EZ a wanted man?

In a handful of days you are going to have a chance to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 — are you ready for what’s coming?

Well, let’s just put it this way: We are not quite sure that we’re ready for it. We’ve seen EZ Reyes serve his purpose as a rat for a little while now but as we move forward, certain parts of his past may come home to roost. That big reveal of the recordings seems to be a stepping stone to what is coming up next, and that’s something that include despair, frustration, and a lot of other stuff.

After all, Kody a.k.a. Katie may have a lot of questions for JD Pardo’s character. Is he a wanted man? That may not be a fair characterization of it. Instead, we’d just say that whether it be literally or metaphorically, this character is going to be a hunted man. In some shape or form, almost every person out there is going to want some sort of piece of him, and we’ll have to wait and see how he contends with that.

Also, there is a chance that he doesn’t even get around to dealing with anything from the authorities, given the current state of the war between the Mayans and the Sons. Early details for this week’s episode suggest that a fight to the death could ensue … but who is the most likely to die?

Our sentiment, at least for now

We have a hard time thinking that EZ is going to die before the series finale — heck, we’re not even sure that we are going to lose him then, either. In general, we tend to think that there is going to be a real concentrated effort to not just replicate everything that we have had a chance to see before on Sons of Anarchy.

Rather than losing EZ outright, we’re a little more concerned that we could end up losing someone close to him. That is a way to ensure that there are both high stakes and also consequences and we inch ever closer to the final stretch.

Is there anything that you are most prepared to see entering Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 on FX?

(Photo: FX.)

