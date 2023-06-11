Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A reveal timeline

What is the right timeline at this point for a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return-date reveal? We don’t think it will surprise anyone that we are waiting for a while to get something more.

If there is one thing that we should go ahead and remind you of before we go any further, it is the rather-depressing truth that we will be waiting a while for more substantial news. A return date is not going to be decided upon until the writers’ strike is over, let alone when filming gets off the ground. We do think that the cast and crew would have been back on set at this point otherwise, even with all of the other delays that we have seen over time here.

Even with things being where they are right now, we do still think that Paramount Network is going to try their absolute hardest to get at least some of the Kevin Costner series on the air before the end of the year. So long as the strike can be over by August, we tend to think that there is still some measure of hope. A return date could still be announced this fall, and we could see the show back at some point in November or December.

How many episodes are left?

Unless we get some surprising news about an extension, we are currently anticipating just six. This final season is a little bit abrupt, but we do tend to think that all of these episodes will be jam-packed full of content.

Someday, we hope that we can actually get the full story about what happened with this show. after all, we are looking at a super-strange situation here involving an extremely popular show ending far before anyone expected, and for reasons that are still a little bit murky.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, no matter when it premieres?

