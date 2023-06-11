Silo season 1 episode 8: Common talks big questions, more

A little later this week we are going to have a chance to see Silo season 1 episode 8 at Apple TV+ and at this point, we’re expecting a thrill ride.

A few weeks ago, we expected that it was going to be a slow process for Juliette to get some key answers on the past. However, what we’ve been surprised to learn is just how full-throttle this show has been in a number of different ways. They aren’t holding back! They have been quite active when it comes to revealing big things, and that includes just how much power Common’s character of Sims has in the Silo.

Think about what we learned for a moment here in episode 7 — as it turns out, Sims actually has a better understanding of the Silo’s inner workings than we ever knew before. As it turns out, he is one of the people watching people from afar and with that, he knows some of what Juliette is up to. It feels like the two are on a collision course but at the same time, it’s quite tricky. Think about it this way: Sims cannot reveal too much because if he does, he also reveals the fact that he’s watching everyone. That could create even more panic and paranoia within the establishment.

There is a fascinating dynamic within the Silo in that everyone is basically forced to accept the rules about why they are there, and also why they cannot leave at the same time. If they do not, they could be met with a rather gruesome fate. Speaking in a new interview on The View (watch here), you can hear Common talk a little bit more about it. Even though Sims may be one of the power players right now within this establishment, he seems to understand why a lot of Silo residents could feel the way that they do.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

