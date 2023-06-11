Silo season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The scale of ‘Hanna’

For those of you who are currently unaware, you are going to have a chance to see Silo season 1 episode 8 in a fairly short period of time from now. Is there a lot to be excited about with “Hanna”? We tend to think so! Also, this is an opportunity to perhaps dive even deeper into the past than we’ve seen through most of the season.

When you get to the end of a given season, we do think that there is a certain expectation for the stakes to get a little higher and more epic versus anything that you’ve had a chance to see before. So is that the case here? Well, let’s just say that when it comes to run time, at least, that may not necessarily be true.

According to the official listings over at Apple TV+, episode 8 clocks in at just 43 minutes, which actually makes it one of the shorter episodes we have had a chance to see this season. That is a little surprising, but we also think that at the same time, this could be a particularly streamlined story from start to finish here. What are we going to be checking out? Well, there is a certain expectation that a lot of the story moving forward that will be about Juliette learning more about her mother Hanna. Was she a flamekeeper, someone who helped preserve some of the relics and important memories of the past? Not entirely, but she was rather adjacent to them.

While all of that is going on, be prepared to also see Rebecca Ferguson’s character in a situation where she is on the run — how can she not be? She knows that she’s being watched, but perhaps most importantly, the people watching her are aware of what she knows. This could lead to some sort of particularly shocking showdown.

