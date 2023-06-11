Tony Awards 2023 start time, host, and performances!

Going into the 2023 Tony Awards tonight on CBS, what more is there to say? Well, we do think that Broadway’s biggest night will be rather fun!

There are a few different things that we can note within this piece, but let’s start off with the following: The awards show will actually have a kick-off show on Paramount+ co-hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough leading into the ceremony itself staring at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. That will lead into the actual awards show hosted by Ariana DeBose starting at 8:00. To get more news on that, check out the info courtesy of a CBS press release:

So what are some of the performances going to be from start to finish? Let’s look a little bit more into that, as well:

The evening will feature performances by this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “SIX.” Also taking the stage to help celebrate this extraordinary night will be Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical “Spring Awakening.”

For those wondering, there was an agreement reached with the WGA where there will be no picketing of the awards ceremony tonight amidst the writers’ strike. There is a history of support between Broadway and television, especially when it comes to creative teams. The Tonys are an extremely important night for Broadway, especially at a time when the industry is still trying to recover years after the global health crisis.

