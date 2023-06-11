Only Murders in the Building season 3: Martin Short on success

We are less than two months now from the launch of Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu, and absolutely there is much to be excited about! Think about it this way: We are entering an era that should have a number of different surprises to it thanks to a year-long time jump. That also includes getting to see a lot of new characters, including ones played by Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

This show is in so many ways a gift — Steve Martin and Martin Short, after decades of working together, never had to add something else to their resumes. Yet, they have, and it may be a major highlight of their careers.

So how does it feel for Short to have this level of success? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in an Emmys-centric interview, he shares gratitude for what has happened with this show, but also that he never tends to project too far ahead in the early days of a project:

“…You’re just trying to get through the first hurdle. Is it too long? Is it no good? … Then, when it seems to work and people like it, and it works on levels where it surprises you, it’s very gratifying.

Of course, the hope now is that this project will continue to be gratifying for quite a while longer. For the time being, there is no confirmation that there is going to be a season 4; however, we’ve also heard nothing that suggests that season 3 is going to be the final one. We are still laughing and enjoying this world and as a result of that, we at least hope personally that there are some chances to keep it going for a little while longer.

(Photo: Hulu.)

