FROM season 2 episode 8: Randall ties up Donna!

We certainly knew entering FROM season 2 episode 8 that the potential was there for this to be one of the crazier episodes this season. Even still, though, who would have thought that this would be the end result? “Forest for the Trees” perhaps could be a reference to Randall more than anyone else, as he did everything within his power in order to ensure that his strategy for dealing with the monsters was implemented.

How far was he willing to go? Well, let’s just say that it ended with him tying up Donna in the woods, seemingly as bait to see what these night-creatures would do in that situation. Jim has been working somewhat in tandem with him in order to better showcase his whole experiment theory, but this is not an experiment that he signed off on at all. Randall has gone rogue, and who knows just where this will go?

The problem with Randall is that he’s so desperate to prove something that he isn’t thinking about what’s best for anyone else — or the idea that he could be wrong. Jim, meanwhile, probably feels a certain measure of guilt for enabling this character in the first place.

Of course, we know that Randall also believes that there could be a plant on the inside of the community — could that be Donna? Well, you can argue that she does so happen to turn up at suspicious times. However, that may also be because of her willingness to help, and also be tied to the simple fact that in this town, there is really not all that much to do the majority of the time. It is really just taking care of one another and trying to survive.

