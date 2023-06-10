FROM season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The role of Victor

We don’t exactly think it is some big surprise that we are excited to check out FROM season 2 episode 8 on MGM+ very soon. How can we not? We know that there could be some really exciting things coming in 24 hours, and that includes for many characters.

For the sake of this article, though, why not discuss Victor? He remains a personal favorite, mostly because there is so much broken innocence within him. A part of the character was paused from the moment he arrived in this community. He could hold a good many secrets and yet, does not know exactly how to access all of them.

One thing that is really curious about this character entering episode 8 comes via the promo — it seems like Victor has a clear perspective on things. He doesn’t want people to go “looking for answers.” Why? You can say it’s because he is hiding things, but we don’t imagine it is anywhere near that simple. Instead, we think that we’re talking here about someone who doesn’t want to lose anyone else, and knows that there is almost constant danger lurking around some corners here.

We understand why Boyd is in particular eager for answers now — just think about what happened with Smiley! He seems to think that he now has a path towards actually stopping the monsters. Unfortunately, the question here is all about whether or not this is going to work … or if it is actually going to cause more problems.

Just think about it this way — if there was ever a show that is about one step forward, two steps back, it is this one. Nothing ever seems to go according to plan for any of these townspeople.

What do you most want to see for Victor entering FROM season 2 episode 8?

