FROM season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The Smiley dilemma

As we get ourselves prepared to see FROM season 2 episode 8 on MGM+ this weekend, is there more to be said about Smiley?

On the surface, you can certainly argue that we’ve seen just about everything there is to see with this recently-deceased character, especially since we’ve learned already that there are some secrets in regards to their bile that could be useful to stopping the other monsters roaming around the town at night. Yet, there is still a lingering question: What do you do with the body now?

One of the pictures that is out there at this point from the weekend’s episode shows a number of characters in a morgue around a body that is covered up. It feels easy to assume that is Smiley … right? Well, it is possible that if the town keeps and/or preserves the body, there could be something else that they end up learning about it over time.

With that being said, you can also make the argument that doing this is a huge risk. The truth is, we’d be pretty silly to try and equate Smiley to an average, living human in the town. Who is to say that he’s really dead? Could he pop back up? Or, is there some other symptom that comes with his death that we are going to find out more about over time?

For the time being, we just have to say that almost any option could still be on the table, but we don’t know how much the characters on FROM will wait. There is also the question of what will be done with the knowledge that Boyd gained –will you clue in everyone else or act in what you think is the community’s best interest?

What are you most excited to see moving into FROM season 2 episode 8 on MGM+ this weekend?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

