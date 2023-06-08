FROM season 2 episode 8: A traitor in the midst?

We know that if there is one thing that can be said about FROM on MGM+, it is this — they love to make you theorize!

Heck, it is also important to remember that some of the characters are doing the same exact thing. On this past episode, for example, we saw Jim really start to push harder with Randall the idea that there is some sort of experiment going on among the residents. Is there a chance that there is a mole somewhere on the inside? Well, at the very least, it is hard to rule that out!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

Of course, here is where things get all the more interesting, as you do have to wonder a little bit more how crazy we are going to see this situation become. Are we going to get to the point where these two start interrogating people — or even just one of them? This is what we like to call, all things considered, a pretty dangerous game. There’s a chance that you cause so much chaos and anger the longer you keep all of this up.

Oh, and of course the following also have to be considered: What if Jim these guys are wrong? What if there is nothing going on here whatsoever when it comes to a mole in the town? Heck, what if there is no experiment going on? We understand that the monsters pose a major threat to the community, but at the end of the day, they should be just as worried about each other as they are anything else.

There are only three episodes left this season — you better believe that we are going to continue to see things be crazy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FROM, including what is coming up in episode 9

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 2 episode 8?

Do you really think someone could be in on the experiments? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We will have other updates soon enough.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







