FROM season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

We know that you’re going to be seeing FROM season 2 episode 9 a week from Sunday, and you best believe it’s going to be great!

So what will make this installment stand out? We tend to think there are three different things worth considering at the moment. For starters, “Bell of Magic Fire” is the last one before the big season 2 finale, it is going to set the stage for in a dramatic manner, and there are more characters potentially in danger than we’ve ever seen! You have to be prepared for that — though in general, you have to be prepared for just about anything. Since when has this show been predictable? We don’t think that has ever been the goal here.

If you want to get a few more details about what’s coming up here, check out the full FROM season 2 episode 9 synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

Panic spreads through town as the residents face a chilling new threat to their survival; Jim realizes the magnitude of the mistake he made by enlisting Randall in his cause.

Remember when Jim decided to tell Randall a lot about his experiment ideas? Well, we’re starting to wonder if he thinks doing that was a mistake. It certainly feels that way, no! The deeper we get into this season, the more likely it is that all of these different ideologies within the town are going to survive.

Also, who can really be surprised that there are some brand-new threats emerging here? It does really feel like a situation where every time we see these characters take a step forward, we also see them take a few steps back. We’re not sure when or even if that is ever going to change.

What do you most want to see when it comes to FROM season 2 episode 9?

How do you also think it will pave the way for the finale? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

