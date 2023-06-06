FROM season 2 episode 8: Will Elgin survive?

As we get ourselves prepared to see FROM season 2 episode 8 on MGM+ this weekend, why not look to the other side of the cliffhanger?

At the end of this past installment, there are a lot of questions raised about Elgin after the bathtub incident. What happened? Is he still alive –or, somehow infected? From the outside looking in, we almost think that the most interesting idea right now is one where the character is still alive, but controlled by something else. We know that there are so many unknown entities and mysteries around this town. Even if Boyd has realized that he may have a way to kill the monsters, that doesn’t mean that they’ve figured everything out. As a matter of fact, there could be even more mysteries revealed between now and the finale.

There isn’t a ton of footage out there about Elgin’s future moving forward, but we also don’t think the producers are going to make us wait too long to see the character again … no matter what state that he’s in.

Given what Elgin has been involved with as of late, we do think he is going to play a role in the remaining episodes this season. Beyond just that, we also tend to think that we’re going to have a chance to see some other recurring themes here, including the music box. What exactly does that mean? Another question well worth thinking about.

At the moment, let’s just say in general that we’re probably going to get cliffhangers just about every week leading into the end of the season. Isn’t the whole idea of this show to get people talking? If that is the case, you can already say mission accomplished.

