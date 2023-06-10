Silo season 1: How many more episodes are there?

We’ve already seen some pretty excellent stuff on Silo season 1 so far, but what else could be coming the rest of the way? Well, we wish we could sit here and say that there are another five or ten episodes coming before we’re done for the summer … but that is not the case.

With that being said, we can at least rejoice in the fact that we’re not seeing another iteration of The Last of Us, or some other show where we end up seeing only eight or nine episodes in a season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Friday’s upcoming installment, titled “Hanna,” is slated to be the eighth one of the season. After the fact, there are two more coming. For all of the various twists and surprises that we are getting over the course of this season, Silo is actually giving us a pretty traditional ten-episode format. For premium cable and/or streaming shows, this always feels like the ideal length. You can tell a lot of story in this span of time without ever feeling like you’ve overstayed your welcome.

While it is too early to say what is going to be coming up in the season 1 finale, we are at least confident in noting this: Season 1 episode 8 could be a chance for Juliette to go on a bit of a deep-dive into her family’s past. We’re excited for her to have that opportunity on a knowledge level … but also terrified of what direction it could ultimately take her.

Also, remember this: It seems like Juliette is going to be hunted big-time moving into the next new episode. After all, she knows that she is being watched … and she let the watchers know she’s aware of them.

Related – Want to get some more insight on the next Silo, including what else you can expect to see?

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more great updates coming up soon.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







