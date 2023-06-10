Gotham Knights season 1 episode 13 spoilers: First finale details!

For those who have not heard the news yet, there is some exciting stuff ahead on Gotham Knights season 1 episode 13. After all, it’s the finale! This is when some of the craziest stuff yet could happen in the city and honestly, we expect it to. Remember that the title here is “Night of the Owls,” and that seems to be a pretty direct continuation of what we we’re seeing in the next new episode on June 20.

So how can we set the stage for what’s coming here? Well, we simply suggest that you check out the Gotham Knights season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

UNLEASHING THE DARK SIDE – Faced with their most dangerous rescue yet, the Gotham Knights realize that trusting each other may be the only way to save themselves and the city of Gotham. Meanwhile, Harvey (Misha Collins) is faced with an impossible decision that could have devastating consequences. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (#113). Original airdate 6/27/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So is there going to be a huge cliffhanger at the end of all this? We don’t think you can say anything with the utmost certainty as of yet, but it definitely feels like it’s possible. Even though the writers likely knew in advance that this could be a one-season show (especially with The CW’s changing leadership), you probably also want to do something to entice either them or another party to bring you back.

For the record, we certainly hope that we know of the show’s season 2 future by the time the finale airs! There is at least reason for hope.

(Photo: The CW.)

