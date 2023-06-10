The Snoopy Show season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the premiere of season 3 today on Apple TV+, is there any chance at The Snoopy Show season 4 happening? Of course, there is a lot to potentially discuss within!

First and foremost, though, let’s start by noting the following: As of this writing, nothing appears to be official when it comes to the future of the beloved beagle and all of his friends. With that being said, it does feel fairly likely that this show will continue forward in some way.

What’s the biggest evidence of that? Just remember that Apple paid a pretty penny to pick up the Peanuts library in the first place. This is not a streaming service that has been well-known for their acquisitions, but they clearly decided that creating new stories around Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and everyone else was important to them. There is a real generational quality to these characters, namely in that everyone from grandparents to kids can enjoy them. There’s also still a timeless quality in The Snoopy Show, mostly in that it has not tired to deviate beyond a lot of the central tenets established by Charles Schulz so many decades ago.

Of course, even if the show doesn’t come back, there is always a chance that you will still see the characters in some other, new animated show on Apple TV+ with a slightly different format. In general, we don’t think that we can rule all that much out for the time being. After all, why would we?

We don’t necessarily think, though, that there is going to be any hurry when it comes to the streaming service making a decision here. With shows catering to younger audiences in particular, the specific timeline can be a little bit harder to predict. We just think that’s something to be aware of over the coming months.

