Your Honor season 3: Bryan Cranston clarifies ‘retirement’ talk

So is there hope that Bryan Cranston could still be involved in some capacity in a Your Honor season 3? Well, let’s just say there is a little bit of hope.

First and foremost, though, let’s offer up a little bit of context. In a recent interview (read more below), the actor made it clear that he was planning to temporarily retire in a few years to spend more time with his wife and also live overseas for a while. However, the word “temporarily” was somehow lost in the shuffle. Because of this, the Breaking Bad actor has now posted on Instagram that he is “not retiring,” and from there went on to explain some of what he’s thinking about:

…[The break] gives me a sort of ‘reset’ in my career. I’ve had such an unbelievable ride for over two decades – with playing characters on TV, films, and on stage that I could only have dreamt about…until it actually happened. I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. That said, I feel as though I’m beginning to run out of fresh ideas in how to play characters that I’m being offered. So exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way.

Cranston did go on to say that there are some other projects that he is working on right now that he is excited about, and he is going to be doing some producing in the world of TV.

Could Your Honor season 3 be one of his projects? He’s noted that he may not foresee a return to playing Michael on-screen, mostly because of what we saw transpire in season 2. However, if there is a way to continue the story with someone else, we wouldn’t be shocked if he remained an executive producer. We’ll just wait and see what happens over the next couple of years.

