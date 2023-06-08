Your Honor season 3: Less odds of it happening?

We already knew that the odds of there being a Your Honor season 3 over at Showtime were somewhat slim, based at least on how season 2 ended. Is there even more evidence of this now courtesy of Bryan Cranston? It definitely feels that way.

Here’s what is interesting — this is a guy who you could assume could go on and continue to do projects for the rest of his life. However, that’s not what he wants to do! In a new interview with British GQ, the actor confirmed that in 2026, he is going to retire (at least temporarily) from acting to spend more time with his wife Robin:

“I want to change the paradigm once again … For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Cranston also plans to shut down his production company at that time and also sell his shares in the company Dos Hombres, which he started with Aaron Paul. This is going to last for at least six months and who knows? It could be longer? He doesn’t owe anyone anything and with that in mind, he could easily just chill out and spend time with Robin forever.

With this in mind, we’re not all that sure that Cranston will have that much time to continue the story of Your Honor moving forward and honestly, season 2 had an ending that made sense. Not every show out there has to go on forever, you can even argue that we didn’t even need a second season, given that this was originally billed as a limited series.

