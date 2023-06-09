Succession series finale: Kieran Culkin talks Roman’s ending

It took a little while to get some specifics from Kieran Culkin about Roman’s final scene on Succession, and of course, he had a lot to say. The character not only lost out on being in charge of Waystar Royco, but also saw his public reputation tarnished and also got into an altercation with Kendall right outside the boardroom. Nothing about this ended well for the character.

Is there still any hope for him as a personal? Really, the only pseudo-positive thing we can say at present is that his ending is slightly more appealing than what we saw from Kendall, who could have been a few steps away from taking his own life.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, Culkin’s view of the ending is slightly different from the one held by creator Jesse Armstrong, who feels like the character almost went full-circle to where he was at the beginning. The actor, meanwhile, does feel like he’s changed, but that doesn’t mean that he is an altogether good place at the moment:

“People inevitably do grow when they go through experiences like this. I think he has evolved as a person. I don’t think he’s gained nothing from this. I think there’s something he must have taken away from it, whether or not that’s for better or for worse … I think he not only just genuinely loves his family, I think he needs them. Now that it’s done, and he’s out, and they’re all out: When is he going to see them again? Who does he have? He has f—-ng nobody. That’s it. And [his] siblings are out there, somewhere. And it’s not like we’re gonna get together for a beer. He’s very much alone. Have you ever seen Roman with a friend?”

One of the things that we’ve felt about Roman’s ending is that he may actually feel a sort of freedom to where he now stands. As personally devastated as he may be, he realized at the eleventh hour that none of the Roy siblings were really qualified to run that company. He does now have a great deal of money and through that, a chance to do a lot of other things.

