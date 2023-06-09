Mare of Easttown season 2 renewal now unlikely at HBO?

For a good while now, we have known that a possible Mare of Easttown season 2 renewal was possible at HBO. However, are some of those hopes fading at present? Let’s just say that there is more of a case to be made for it than before!

With that in mind, let’s share a little bit of what we know at present, shall we? The premium-cable network has confirmed that they are now developing a new project with Brad Ingelsby, who was of course responsible for the prior project starring Kate Winslet. Mark Ruffalo will serve as a star and executive producer for the still-untitled show.

In a statement, here is what HBO drama head Francesca Orsi had to say about this new show:

“We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind ‘Mare of Easttown.’ Brad’s boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together. When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role. We are also honored to collaborate with Jeremiah, an unparalleled director whose deep understanding of visual storytelling will only elevate this project to new heights. The convergence of these talents is so exciting, and we cannot wait to share this story with the world.”

So does this mean a season 2 of the other show is doomed?

Not necessarily but at the same time, it’s pretty clear that this is not all that much of a priority. Instead, the idea here is that HBO is going to just develop what they think are the best ideas at any given moment. They could always revisit Mare of Easttown again, but they may not do that without a really good idea.

