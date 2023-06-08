iCarly season 3 episode 4 spoilers: After the Carly, Freddie kiss…

As we start to look more and more towards iCarly season 3 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, just what can you expect?

Well, it does feel at the very least like one thing is clear: The show has their work cut out for it trying to top what we’ve just seen! At the end of this past installment, we got the Freddie, Carly kiss that some people have been waiting a good decade-plus in order to see. That was joyous and yet, there are more questions now all about what’s coming on the other side.

What we can assume at this point is that episode 4 is going to feature these two characters now realizing what it means to be a romantic item and the differences between that and the friendship that they had. Because the producers likely know that this is something people have wanted to see for a really long time, we don’t think that any part of the process here is going to be skimmed over — why in the world would it be?

As the show goes along this season, we tend to think some fun will come with watching these characters hit some key milestones. Rest assured, we’re excited to see a lot of that play out … but also understand that there could still be conflict. This show may have the spirit of its former counterpart, but at the same time we do still think that there’s a lot of adult issues that will have to be tackled at this point. For the cast and crew, that’s probably important — just so long as there are laughs along the way.

At this point, we’re just grateful that the show decided to pair the two up now as opposed to the end of the season. This means that no matter what the future holds, there is something to enjoy here.

