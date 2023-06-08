iCarly season 3 episode 3: About that Carly, Freddie kiss!

It may have taken an incredibly long time, but after Thursday’s iCarly season 3 episode 3, Carly and Freddie are finally together. They kissed! It’s been clear for well over a decade that Freddie wanted this to happen, but for Miranda Cosgrove’s character, it has clearly been more of a journey. Yet, they are finally here now and it happened after a sweet episode that also felt like a trip down memory lane.

So what was the impetus behind all of this? Well, speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what the actress had to say on the subject:

“It’s taken 15 years for them to finally get together … I think that it makes a lot of sense for both of the characters. And if it were real life, I could see it actually taking this long because it feels like every time one of them likes the other, it’s not the right moment or it’s not for the right reason, and now it finally is.”

Of course, we do think that moving forward, there are still going to be some highs and lows for the two — how can there not be? We’ve seen for a long time the two of them be close as friends, but this is a really different sort of relationship. This is not the easiest thing in the world to navigate, and we tend to think that there are some massive stories that are going to come about as a result of this.

At this point, we would just tell you this: We’re entering a brand-new era of the show. Sure, the same tone is going to be there that we have come to enjoy over the years, but there are some other layers that are left to explore and things that we’re going to have a chance to navigate. Let’s just hope that there is a real payoff to everything when the dust eventually settles.

