Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere: On the run?

As some of you are probably pretty darn aware at this point, we’re going to be waiting a while to see the Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere. Would it be great if we got a chance to see episodes sooner rather than later? Sure, but we also need to be realistic here. Production is still underway, and there has also been a few shutdowns amidst the writers’ strike. (Can the networks and streaming services just give the writers what they deserve?)

Anyhow, it does feel clear from our vantage point that moving into the new season, there is at least an exciting proposition for what the future could be … and also what we could be focused on story-wise. We tend to think at this point that we are really looking at a situation here where Tariq and Brayden have trouble coming at them in all directions. Think of it this way: Noma is out to get them, and that’s without mentioning the Tejadas.

So can they really go back to their old lives? That’s tricky, in a sense — we don’t think they’d be taken out in public where there was a massive trial of evidence. However, at the same exact time there is a risk every single second they are in New York.

Do Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo’s characters find themselves outside of New York City in the early going this season? We wouldn’t be shocked! While we do think that all of these characters eventually get on a collision course with one another again, we don’t tend to think it is going to happen right away. Instead, we may need some time to sit back and process what has happened so far.

