Magnum PI season 6 renewal hopes: The best-case scenario

We are more than a week now into the month of June and of course, we’re hoping for good news on Magnum PI season 6! Why wouldn’t we?

If you have not read on the site in a while, we will go ahead and say this — there’s a good chance we may get news before the end of the month. Nothing is confirmed, of course, but it makes things easier contractually if things are done within the weeks ahead.

So is this the best-case scenario for the show’s potential renewal? Absolutely, though jokingly, the best-case scenario would be that we got news today! We’re sure that there will be a lot of discussions over the next few weeks, with the goal being to at least get things planned out for whatever the future could be. That may be also be determining how many episodes of season 6 to order.

Because this season would not be airing for a rather long time, it does make it so that there is more flexibility in a number of different ways. Take, for example, when it comes to the writers’ strike. We hope that a deal gets done soon since the writers are asking for tangible and important things, but the long wait until season 6 makes it easier for production to start virtually whenever. The most important thing, at least for now, is that this season 6 renewal gets done.

Will NBC make a big announcement when a renewal is confirmed?

We sure hope so! They’ve promoted the show pretty hard for season 5, and we don’t think that is going to stop anytime soon. Also, go ahead and remember this: If NBC was not serious about the show’s future, they wouldn’t be repeating the first half of the season in the way in which they are. It remains a sign of optimism, and we are holding onto that as long as possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI, including discussion on Magnum and Higgins’ future

Do you think there’s a chance we could be getting a Magnum PI season 6 renewal at NBC very soon?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to comeback — there are some other updates coming on the show moving forward.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







