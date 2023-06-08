Outlander interview: David Berry on possible Lord John spin-off

The premiere of Outlander season 7 is just about upon us! Isn’t it rather easy to be excited about that? This is a season of tremendous change for so many characters.

Amidst all of our coverage ahead of the June 16 premiere, there is still another potential project we want to look at for a moment: A Lord John Grey spin-off. While nothing is officially in development as of this writing, we know the fan demand is there — also, there is a lot of Diana Gabaldon material out there that could be adapted.

So what exactly does David Berry know about the current state of such a project? Well, we posed him with a question today during the season 7 press tour: How often is he being peppered with questions about spin-off? His answer is funny, but also fascinating.

First, Berry joked that it happens “every time I see my mum … I’ve stopped answering calls from her!”. Then he went on to add the following:

“I’m not even telling my mum … If anyone else expects me to give an answer, I can’t tell you anything.”

What does all of this mean?

We still think that a Lord John spin-off is possible at this point, but it’s not a priority for the time being. The focus of Starz and the greater Outlander universe is elsewhere, whether that be in this current season, the upcoming eighth and final season, and then also the prequel Blood of My Blood, which has been officially confirmed. If something more happens with this universe, we’ll probably hear about it a little bit later on down the road.

For now, let’s just be excited that there’s a great arc coming for Berry in season 7, thanks in part to his son William being a part of the American Revolution — and, of course, some of the inevitable awkwardness that will come along with that over time.

(Photo: Starz.)

