Mayans MC season 5 episode 4: Is EZ the rat?

We had a good feeling that Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 would end in a big, dramatic way … and let’s just say that the future of one EZ Reyes is far from secure because of it.

After all, go ahead and consider this — at the end of the hour, we had a chance to learn further that JD Pardo’s character is the rat, the mole, or whatever else you want to call him. We did wonder for a while if someone else was taking on this role, but we’re in a spot now where it feels like EZ is in some big trouble. After all, Kody now knows and you have to wonder what that’s going to mean for him the rest of the way.

After all, there is one thing that we would personally reiterate here perhaps more than any other: In this world, information is power. We’ve seen so many reminders of that over time. Kody now finds herself in a position of far greater power than before, and now she has a chance to figure out exactly what it is that she wants to do with this … and also ultimately what it could mean. Are we sure that there is some trouble afoot? Let’s just say that we feel quite confident of that.

Of course, as much danger as EZ may now be in, you also gotta remember this: Kody has to tread carefully. One of the most important things within the world of a show like Mayans MC is when you want to drop the hammer. If she tries something too soon, it could end up getting her killed.

Take, for example, next week — we don’t exactly think that the main character of this show is going to be taken down at the midway point of the season. If it happens, it will probably be closer to the finale.

