I Love That For You canceled at Showtime; no season 2

The following bit of news has been a long time coming, but it is now official: There is no I Love That For You season 2 coming to Showtime.

In a statement, here is what a spokesperson for the network had to say (per TVLine) about the end of the Vanessa Bayer show:

“I Love That for You has completed its run on Showtime … We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy and Jessi, along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward.”

The strangest thing about this cancellation is that it took so long for the premium-cable network to confirm it. Think about it like this: The first season of the show (told through the world of a home-shopping channel) actually premiered more than a year ago. It had a dedicated audience but unfortunately, it wasn’t a particularly big one. We do think a big part of what the network was doing here was waiting to see more metrics, and also whether or not it could acquire some more viewers over time. It just never happened in the way in which they wanted.

The other reason that this cancellation is not a huge shock is because of what Showtime’s main strategy appears to be at the moment — they are trying their best to court franchises in whatever way that they possibly can. There are a ton of different components to this, starting with the fact that established IP means less promotional challenges. Also, it translates to easier money. The bummer with this is that we lost more creative, original ideas like I Love That For You along the way.

In the aftermath of this cancellation, we do hope that Bayer lands another great gig; coming off of Saturday Night Live, we honestly thought she was worthy of so many great vehicles.

