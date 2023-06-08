Yellowjackets season 2 episode 10 air date: How will it arrive?

For everyone out there who is excited to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 10 on Showtime, just know that it’s coming!

This is a pretty funny thing to think about, all things considered. Consider this: At this point a week ago, nobody knew at all that this episode was even happening. Now, we can keep this installment in his back pocket and wonder what in the world it is going to look like … let alone when it is actually going to air.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So how is Showtime going to air this episode? That is another thing altogether to wonder about right now. The first nine episodes all aired at midnight on the app, and we do tend to think that the network is going to do the same exact thing here. After all, nothing else really makes all that much in the way of sense. If you love this show, you want to be able to dive into it as soon as possible, and this allows there to be conversation over the course of a full day. Isn’t there a lot to like with that? We tend to think so!

Now, the big question is when

How long is the network going to sit around and make you wait for something more here? Well, probably for a good while. If they had any intention of putting this on the air soon, they would have already done so! Our feeling instead is that we’re going to be stuck waiting until at least the fall, if not even later than that. We don’t think that a season 3 premiere date will necessarily dictate it; instead, we wonder if the folks at the network already have a rather specific idea in mind.

Related – Let’s talk more about Yellowjackets through the lens of the Emmys

What do you most want to check out on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 10 when it eventually airs?

Be sure to sound off right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for more throughout this break of indefinite length.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







