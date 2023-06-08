Grown-ish season 6 premiere spoilers: How final season begins

For those out there excited to see the Grown-ish season 6 premiere, know this: It will be coming your way before too long!

Come June 28, you are going to have a chance to see the first episode of the final season titled “Shoot Your Shot,” and it feels fair to label this one pretty darn important. How can it not be? Just think about where we are right now! This is a final chapter that has to set up some measure of closure for characters both old and new, and we recognize that this is not an altogether easy thing. We just hope that there is still some humor mixed in with all of the character development, just as there has always been.

(It is also crazy to think and/or remember that this show also has a challenge of capping off the entire franchise that started with Black-ish so many years ago — isn’t that a pretty hard thing to do, all things considered?)

Below, you can check out the full Grown-ish season 6 premiere synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The crew hits up a music festival before parting ways for the summer. After lunch with his dad, Andre suffers from “analysis paralysis” about choosing a major, his relationship with Annika, and his plans for the upcoming school year.

Now, by the end of this premiere we’re sure that some plans will start to be in the works for the upcoming year, and we’ll have to wait and see how some of those look. Also, who knows? Maybe there are going to be a few different surprises that we see take shape. Who would ever imagine that the final season of the show was going to be predictable? Why in the world would that ever make sense?

(Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

