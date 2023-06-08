Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to see it back with both SVU and Organized Crime?

We don’t think it comes as some huge shock that we would love more of all three of these shows on the air, and soon. How can we not? Unfortunately, the problem here is that we’re not going to be seeing it back anytime soon. The show remains in between seasons, and we have yet to see any real evidence that it will be coming back anytime soon. The writers’ strike is still ongoing and while it would be great to see it end soon, there isn’t a whole lot of fraction. As painful as it is to say, it may be necessarily that the writers keep striking for a while if it means that they are able to get what they are asking for in the event. You almost have to consider it a necessary evil, even if that is not something that we necessarily want to think about.

Now, our hope is that things can get resolved over the next month / month and a half and the writers can get what they are asking for. If that happens, then at least there is a chance that we could see the shows back when we get around to November or so. If it goes longer than that, then you run the risk of the franchise not returning until January.

No matter when we get all three back, we do know that some changes may be required. Following Muncy’s departure from SVU we imagine that a new character will need to be added; meanwhile over on Organized Crime Stabler may have a new mission, one that takes him away from the squad for a while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

