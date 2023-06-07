Silo season 2 renewal: When to expect announcement

At this point, it absolutely feels pretty clear that we are going to get a Silo season 2 renewal at some point at Apple TV+. It is all a matter now of when we’re going to see it.

So just how long is the streamer going to keep us waiting? Will we have a chance to find out some big news before we get around to the finale? We know that there is not necessarily a hurry and yet, we do think we’ll be seeing the show get the green light — and soon.

The biggest thing you have to remember here is that the Rebecca Ferguson drama remains a HUGE selling point for the streamer. Other than maybe Ted Lasso, it has been the biggest show that they have over the past few weeks … and we tend to think that the audience is only going to grow from here on out. With a lot of other shows like Yellowjackets and Succession now done, it means there’s more room on viewers’ schedules.

We tend to think that over the next week or two, that sweet renewal news will come out. It makes sense for Apple TV+ to get the word out there to give people confidence entering the finale. Also, we recognize already that there is plenty of source material still to adapt. That’s not something that anyone has to worry about, and we tend to think that all parties involved are rather grateful in regards to that.

Over the next few episodes, we’re sure that there are going to be at least some answers that start to surface … though we hardly think that means that we are going to be getting all of them.

