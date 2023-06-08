Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we about to get the medical drama back from a break alongside Station 19?

Well, we don’t think that this comes as a surprise, but of course we are hoping for more of the show. The same goes for more of the spin-off. We know that both of these shows are going to be back for more … but it will be a really long wait. Our feeling, at least for now, is that they will each return in January. Could it be earlier? Sure, but that would depend on when the writers’ strike is over … and we don’t think that is going to happen in the immediate future. There is no real evidence of that.

The most important thing, at least for now, is that the writers do get paid what they deserve! It has been a long time already, as the strike first kicked off over a month ago. However long it takes is, ultimately, however long it takes.

When both of these shows come back — no matter when it is — we know that there are some big stories that will need some attention. In the case of Grey’s Anatomy, it means resolving the big cliffhanger in regards to Teddy. Is she still alive? Or, did she die following the events of the finale? (We tend to think that personally, she’ll make it … even if it takes a little bit of time.) The other big question, at least for now, relates to whether or not we’re going to see Jack okay on Station 19 after that cliffhanger.

In a way, you can claim that both of these shows tied things up in a way that makes sense for the greater Shonda Rhimes universe — nobody has done these sort of life-or-death cliffhangers better over the last several years! We just hope that over the next couple of months, there are some better answers ahead.

