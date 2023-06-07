Big Brother Canada renewed for season 12 at Global

Several weeks removed from the season 11 finale, we are now getting some official news on Big Brother Canada season 12.

Today, the folks at Global confirmed that another batch of episodes for the reality competition show are coming. Our sentiment right now is that we are seeing them in the spring of 2024, but more details on that and a lot more are forthcoming.

In a statement, here is what Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, had to say about the show coming back:

“We are thrilled to renew Global’s highly popular original reality series Big Brother Canada for an unprecedented 12th Season … For the past 11 years, Big Brother Canada has become a lifestyle for our die-hard fans with each season telling its own story and offering something special to viewers, and we cannot wait to deliver another season of drama, larger than life challenges and can’t-miss moments.”

We know that for a lot of season 11, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether or not the series could return after the controversial decision to nix live feeds and replace them with Digital Dailies. Meanwhile, the reporting mechanism for measuring Canadian TV ratings no longer works like it used to. Because of that, we had no way of knowing throughout the season if Global was happy with what they had or not.

Now, the proof is clearly in the news we have today. They still see a lot of value in this brand, and we will have to wait and see exactly what the future holds here.

What do we want for a season 12?

Obviously, the feeds back, but beyond just that a really strong cast, some more unique twists, and also a chance to have an impact on the game from the outside. Personally, we’d pay for feeds if that meant less sponsor integration; just saying.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother Canada season 12?

