The Rookie: Feds season 2: Renewed yet? A sign of optimism

We’re now a full week into the month of June and yet, there is no information still about The Rookie: Feds season 2 at ABC. With that being said, is there a reason to have some hope for the future?

Well, let’s just say that we are at least clocking one thing at present that makes us reasonably optimistic, and it has a lot to do with how the network is treating the Niecy Nash-Betts show on social media. Just 24 hours ago, the show’s official Twitter posted something in honor of Pride Month. The fact that ABC is still promoting the series at this point is a sign of cautious optimism … and we think the same goes for the fact that it hasn’t been canceled.

Let’s just put it this way — if they really wanted to send the spin-off of to pasture, they could have canceled it at this point. They would have been able to do that and try to bury the news on a weekend. They didn’t do it. While they probably wanted the live ratings a little bit higher, especially early on in the season, they saw the improvement once they shook up at the lineup at the start of the year. Also, they probably realized further the value that is still there for this franchise both in streaming and all over the globe.

So, what we’re trying to say in conclusion is to not give up hope. Because of cast contracts, we do tend to think that we are going to get some more news on the future before the end of the month. At that point, hopefully we are also close to the end of the writers’ strike.

Given that ABC does not have any scripted shows at all on their fall schedule, we don’t think we will be seeing either The Rookie or the spin-off until at least January. We’ll wait and see if that changes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie: Feds, including more thoughts all about the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie: Feds season 2 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







