Somewhere Boy season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the season 1 debut today on Hulu, can you expect a Somewhere Boy season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road already?

Well, the first thing that we should note here already is that this is a show that the streaming service does not have full control over, at least at the moment. This is a series that was acquired from Channel 4 over in the UK and with that in mind, they will probably have first say.

So does the viewership still matter at the streaming service? To a certain extent yes, mostly because this will have an impact on how much Hulu would want another season. It is basically more money that gets spread around, so we can’t discount the importance of this fully.

At present, the biggest thing that we can say here is rather simple: Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to another season, and our hope is that we’ll get a chance to hear a little bit more over the course of the next few months. There may not be much of a hurry to get a lot of other insight out there, not that we consider that much of a surprise.

If you want to see another season at some point, here is the advice that we can give you. First and foremost, watch this season the whole way through, even if we feel like on some level, that advice is more or less obvious. After you do that, tell your friends to do the same! Retention really matters a lot for streaming services as they try to figure out whether or not they want to bring a show back for more. It is also possible that Channel 4 brings the series back and Hulu does not, even if we think that is fairly unlikely at this particular moment in time.

