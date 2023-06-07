Reacher season 2 trailer: What is Prime Video waiting for?

Is Reacher season 2 one of the most anticipated shows over the rest of the year? We certainly want to think that is the case! It absolutely should be for Prime Video, especially when you think about how The Boys will not be back until 2024 (most likely). The same goes for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

When it comes to the future of the Alan Ritchson series, we certainly think that the streaming service is going to be quite strategic on a number of levels. One part of it is going to be how they opt to release the episodes — do they do this all at once, or go for more of a weekly model? Another part of it is simply when they decide to put the show out. Filming has been done for a few months, and we tend to think that everyone for the time being is in more of the post-production phase. (The writers’ strike should not impact this part of the process.)

Honestly, we don’t think that season 2 is going to be out for the next few months. With that in mind, a certain measure of patience is going to be required here. The holdup on the trailer now is due mostly to a matter of timing. Prime Video is going to announce a premiere date first and then after that, probably a trailer a month or so before the premiere.

In the end … we tend to think we’re a few months away from anything substantial. A lot of the marketing money at the Amazon-owned service in the near future will probably go to the end of Jack Ryan, and not too long after that, the second season of The Wheel of Time.

Expect action, drama, and great character moments — in other words, a lot of what we got from season 1.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Reacher

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Reacher season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







