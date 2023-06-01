Reacher season 2 premiere date: A reveal ahead in June?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more on a Reacher season 2, including a premiere date, over the course of June? We certainly think that there is a case to be made for it!

Of course, as to whether or not this is going to happen … let’s just say that this is an entirely different story. One of the things that we’ve seen from Prime Video already is that they are being pretty cautious in their approach of giving us new seasons of some of their shows. With The Wheel of Time, for example, we’re not getting that until September, even though production has been done with it for a REALLY long time and there’s also been plenty of time for visual effects.

We do think that the Alan Ritchson series is going to stream at some point this calendar year, especially since filming wrapped up in February. However, at this point we don’t think we will see it until fall. Because Jack Ryan season 4 is coming this summer, that probably lessens the pressure on Prime Video to release Reacher in the immediate future, and they can instead save the show and put it on a little bit later on in the year. We do think they are going to find a spot that makes a good bit of sense for them. Also, we tend to think that it is probably going to lead into a season 3.

After all, let’s put it like this: The first season of the action drama was a huge hit, and there have already been rumors of another season for quite some time. We can’t just sit here and confirm anything, but we’re optimistic that there is a lot of gas left in the tank.

In getting back to the question in the title, we do think we’ll hear something more about Reacher season 2 this summer — we’d just be surprised if it is June. For now, it still feels a little bit early for a big reveal.

