Silo season 1 episode 7: Who is Gloria Hildebrandt?

This week’s Silo season 1 episode 7 gave us a chance to dive a little bit further into Gloria Hildebrandt, a character who proved very important.

So who is she within the story? Well, her history is tied back to being a fertility counselor, and her story was connected all the way back to what happened with Allison so many years ago within the show’s timeline. There is a LOT to think about with some of what she told Juliette this week, and it could pave the way for a really interesting future.

Let’s get a little bit more into this now. After all, Gloria is one of the last remaining Flamekeepers, someone who understands a little bit about what the outside world was — or, at least what it meant. They are the holders of relics, and over time, they have been repressed more and more by those meant to silence them.

Thanks to Gloria, Juliette now understands further just how dangerous the Silo is and how much trouble she’s now in thanks to what she knows. She also realizes that her father had a role to play in all of this, including making it so that Gloria would not end up having children. He claims that he was just playing his part and doing what he was told, but that is not an easy pill to swallow.

Will we see Gloria again?

That’s a hard question to answer and ultimately, it may not matter. We don’t even mean this to be cynical, but we are well-aware of the fact that at the time of this writing, she is probably being medicated again so she doesn’t remember much of anything. She hasn’t been killed, but she’s clearly being silenced in whatever way that she possibly can.

What did you think about the overall events of Silo season 1 episode 7?

