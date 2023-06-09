Silo season 1 episode 7: The truth about the mirrors

We anticipated that over the course of Silo season 1 episode 7, there would be some big reveals — now, we’ve learned about one with the mirrors.

At the end of episode 6, Juliette learned for the first time the truth about the outside world, or, at the very least part of it. We had a chance to learn that she was being watched, and now she has found out the same exact thing.

Through her conversations with Gloria and the missing flowers, Rebecca Ferguson’s character was able to realize something incredibly important: There were cameras in the mirrors, and that was her way of being watched. Because of that, she had to figure out a way to keep moving forward without any prying eyes on her. She has, after all, learned something she really shouldn’t have … and she is also now aware that people are going to be hunting her down.

This is going to make everything moving forward even more dramatic and intense than it was, and that is really saying something! Now, Juliette probably can’t go back to her job the same way that she did previously. It almost upsets and changes the rest of the show, and turns it into more of a thriller.

Of course, where things get tricky is that Sims and others may need to find a way to silence Juliette without it being suspicious, and that is a challenge when you consider that this town has already lost Mayor Jahns, Deputy Warnes, and George Wilkes. How many people need to die before everyone starts to have some bigger reactions to all of it? It certainly does feel like there are more and more problems coming, and you should be prepared for that.

What do you think about the big mirror reveals at the heart of Silo season 1 episode 7?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

