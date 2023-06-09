Silo season 1 episode 7: Who are the Flamekeepers?

This week brought us Silo season 1 episode 7 and with that, also gave us some of the most important answers we’ve had.

Going into the installment titled “The Flamekeepers,” we figured that there was a larger meaning to this … we just had to figure out what it was. As it turns out, these are a group of people who are essential in keeping a part of the past alive. However, in the process, they found themselves frequently persecuted.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

After spending some time with the patient Gloria over the course of the hour, Juliette learns that she was actually one of these people! This is a woman very much responsible, on a number of levels, for keeping the past alive. She’s the one who gave the book to George’s mother, who eventually gave it to George. Now, Juliette is the one who holds a lot of this information.

The Silo has worked hard to keep some of these people from learning the truth about things like the ocean, and what exists on the outside. All of this information is of course valuable, but not all of it really works to answer a big fundamental question a lot of people could have — is it really safe on the outside? That is something that even still, is not altogether clear. That’s the missing link here when it comes to what Juliette knows now, and then also what Holston and Allison knew when they left the structure in the past.

Oh, and we’ve also learned that Sims is in that control room and with that, he is even more the adversary than he ever was before. This allows him to be a really compelling character as we get closer and closer to the final stretch of this story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo, including some thoughts on a season 2

What did you think about the events of Silo season 1 episode 7?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







